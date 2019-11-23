Bears will sport 1960s-era helmets versus Giants

Things will look a bit different on Sunday when the Chicago Bears host the New York Giants at Soldier Field.

In a nod to the Bears of the 1960s, Chicago players will don different helmets with a 60s-era look that features a white "C" on the hat and a gray facemask.

"I think a lot of Bears fans remember the '60s, especially the '63 championship team winning at Wrigley against the Giants with those 'Cs' on our helmet," said chairman George H. McCaskey via the team website. "And of course [Dick] Butkus and [Gale] Sayers and all the great memories they provided. That small change I think means a lot to people."

Perhaps it will bring about a change in momentum for the struggling Bears (4-60, who are coming off a loss to the Rams, which was their fifth defeat over their last six games.

The helmet style was sported by the Bears from 1962-72 prior to an orange trim being added to the "C."

It will be the first and only time the Bears will wear the new-old helmets, as, per the team website, "Because teams are only allowed to wear their traditional, throwback and classic uniforms, the Bears had to ask the NFL if they could don helmets with the white 'C' against the Giants."

"We've got to go to the league for permission," McCaskey said. "They have to sign off on everything. They gave us permission to do this and we're excited about it."

While the NFL celebrates its 100th anniversary, the Bears are doing the same and continue to honor a different decade at each home game. Sunday will be an homage to the 60s and, in addition to the change in headgear, Chicago will also give away Butkus and Sayers bobbleheads to 20,000 fans.