33 players fined; QB Mason Rudolph gets $50K

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph has been fined $50,000 for his role in an incident at the end of the Cleveland-Pittsburgh game on Nov. 14, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Rudolph was one of 33 players fined for the incident and his was the largest sum.

Rudolph was not suspended for his involvement at the end of the Steelers' 21-7 loss to the Browns in which a scuffle between Rudolph and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett saw the latter rip off the Pittsburgh quarterback's head and then hit Rudolph with it.

Garrett has been suspended indefinitely, his Browns teammate Larry Ogunjobi was suspended one game and Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey was suspended two games (reduced from an initial three-game ban).

Garrett was fined $45,623, Pouncey was fined $35,096 and Ogunjobi was originally set to be fined, but that was rescinded in his appeals hearing.

Twenty-nine other players were fined $3,507 apiece for "entering fighting area."

The Steelers and Browns franchises were each fined $250,000.