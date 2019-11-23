C.J. Mosley still hoping to avoid surgery; return to play

Nine tackles and only two games have thus far told the story of linebacker C.J. Mosley's first season with the Jets.

On Sunday when New York faces the visiting Raiders, Mosley will miss his fifth straight game and ninth overall due to a groin/abdominal injury.

The longtime Ravens standout has been trying to avoid surgery, but a decision on that front should be made in the upcoming week.

"I'm trying to do everything I can to avoid surgery and play," Mosley said via ESPN's Rich Cimini. "Worst-case scenario: I've have to get surgery if next week doesn't do well."

Mosley introduced himself to the Gang Green faithful in memorable fashion in a season-opening 17-16 loss to the Bills, as he tallied six tackles, two passes defended and returned an interception for a touchdown. He was out until Week 7 following the opener, though. That return was obviously short-lived and brings Mosley to decision-making time.

In his latest attempt at a comeback, the four-time Pro Bowler took on an injection of platelet-rich plasma in the hopes of healing the injury.

"If I can do anything to avoid ending my season, I'm going to try it," said Mosley, who inked a massive five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets in the offseason. "That's really the main reason why I got the shot. I have a 50-50 chance. I'd rather do that than cut my body open. That was the thinking on that."

In his previous five seasons with the Ravens, Mosley started all 77 games he played, missing a grand total of three. Obviously, he's already surpassed that in his first campaign with the Jets. Now is decision time on whether his first season with the Jets is over or can be at least partially salvaged.

"Over the next two weeks, if it's not getting better, then it's not healing on its own," Mosley said. "Then I have to get surgery."