Chargers CB Mike Davis suspended for violating policy

After a tough defeat abroad, the Chargers have suffered another loss.

Starting cornerback Mike Davis has been suspended two games by the NFL for violating the league's policy on substances of abuse, the NFL announced Friday.

Davis ascended to a full-time starting role in 2019, recording 27 tackles, five passes defended and his first career interception through nine games. The Los Angeles native was happy to embrace his Mexican heritage last week when his team traveled to Mexico City to face the Kansas City Chiefs, a game they ultimately lost 24-17. Davis recorded a tackle and pass defense in the defeat.

Now the Chargers will have to proceed without Davis for the next two weeks. Brandon Facyson is listed behind Davis on the Chargers' depth chart, though it's likely Desmond King could also see some time in Davis' place after the bye when the Chargers face the Denver Broncos.