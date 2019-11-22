Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky (hip) will start vs. Giants

Mitchell Trubisky is good to go for Sunday's tilt versus the New York Giants.

The Chicago Bears' QB got in another full practice on Friday, making him a full participant all week after exiting last week's loss in L.A. with a hip pointer injury. Trubisky does not have an injury designation on the Bears' final report.

Coach Matt Nagy said all week that if Trubisky is cleared to play, he'll start. The lack of a status on the final injury report cinches the signal-caller starting Sunday against New York.

Trubisky has struggled mightily this season, leading to speculation that getting pulled from last week's tilt was a performance-related benching. Nagy has repeatedly denied such conjecture.

The third-year pro ranks last in the NFL in passing yards per game (175.6), last in yards per attempt (5.6) and tied for 26th in pass TDs (9), among 33 qualified QBs. Since Week 8, Chicago is averaging 14.3 points per game, 30th in the NFL during that span.

Perhaps Sunday against a Big Blue defense that has been scorched this season, Trubisky can get on track. If he struggles against New York's D, the hip troubles will be the least of the Bears' concerns.

The Bears ruled out tight end Adam Shaheen (foot) and linebacker Danny Trevathan (elbow). Linebacker Isaiah Irving (quad) is listed as questionable after getting a full practice in Friday.