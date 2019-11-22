Injuries: Lane Johnson still in concussion protocol

There's no rest for the Eagles, who go from losing a close game to the Patriots (9-1) to hosting the Seahawks 8-2 in a week's time.

There also might be additional concern about those tasked with keeping the Seahawks from Carson Wentz. Right tackle Lane Johnson (concussion) remains in the league's protocol, coach Doug Pederson said Friday.

Johnson left Sunday's 17-10 loss to New England with the concussion. With Friday's injury report coming in the afternoon, it's likely Johnson could be ruled out before dinner time.

Philadelphia replaced Johnson with veteran swing tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai on Sunday, but won't approach a Johnson absence in the same manner this weekend. Rookie tackle Andre Dillard has been practicing on the right side all week to get up to speed in time to start in place of Johnson against the Seahawks.

Dillard, the 22nd overall pick of the 2019 draft, has already replaced one All-Pro tackle in his nascent career, stepping in for the injured Jason Peters at left tackle. The left side is the more natural fit for Dillard, at least in terms of comfort and experience, as he was an excellent left tackle at Washington State. But with Peters healthy and entrenched on the left side, and the Eagles in dire straits on the right side without Johnson, it's become the rookie's responsibility to flip everything he knows about left tackle to the right side.

We'll see if he can handle such an adjustment against a Seahawks front that includes Jadeveon Clowney and Ezekiel Ansah.

There might be some good news outside of the offensive line in Philadelphia. Pederson said Friday receivers Nelson Agholor (knee) and Alshon Jeffery (ankle) are improving and seem to be headed in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game. Meanwhile, running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) hasn't yet been cleared for contact, Pederson added, though he couldn't go into further detail.

Elsewhere in injury news:

» New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur confirmed Friday tight ends Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion) will not play Sunday.

» Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia said quarterback Matthew Stafford (hip, back) will miss his third consecutive game Sunday.

» NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Pittsburgh Steelers will be without running back James Conner (shoulder) on Sunday versus the Bengals. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee, concussion) is not expected to play either, Rapoport added.

» Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett told reporters linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) will not play Sunday versus the Patriots. "We don't think it's career threatening," Garrett said. "We think at some point it he will be back. We think it needs to calm down. Want to give it time to do that. Hopefully, we can get him back real soon."