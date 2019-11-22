Brandin Cooks didn't consider retiring after concussion

After Brandin Cooks' latest concussion, the question hovered in the L.A. smog: Would the latest head injury bring an abrupt end to the receiver's career?

For his part, the 26-year-old said he never considered retirement.

"Absolutely not," Cooks said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. "When it happened, that never went through my mind. Even now, it's not going through my mind."

Cooks suffered his second concussion in a 25-day span during the Rams' Week 8 game in London. The wideout missed the previous two tilts but is expected to play Monday night versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Cooks has now suffered five known concussions in his six-year career. After his latest head injury, the wideout twice traveled to Pittsburgh to meet with Dr. Michael Collins, the director of the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program. After those meetings, Cooks said he grew comfortable returning to the field.

"One of the biggest things that I learned, concussions is a case-by-case thing," Cooks said. "Mine was very unique, and just thankful once again to be able to go and get answers."

The young receiver -- who signed a five-year, $81-million extension before last season -- said he'll enter Monday night's game not fearing another heard injury.

"It's one of those things that I'm taking game by game. But, no, I don't think you should be concerned, because I'm not," he said.

The restricted Rams' pass offense certainly could use Cooks' dynamic playmaking ability Monday against a streaking Ravens squad. If L.A. is to press back into the playoff picture, a win this week is paramount.