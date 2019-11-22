49ers TE George Kittle hoping to return vs. Packers

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle took a stride towards a return to game action.

The playmaker was limited in practice on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session. Kittle has missed the past two games due to left knee and ankle injuries.

"It went really well," Kittle said after practice, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "It was definitely a great step in the right direction. It was really fun being back out there with all the guys. I definitely don't miss sitting in the training room all day. My goal definitely is still Green Bay."

Kittle joins a host of Niners walking-wounded who could be questionable for Sunday night's pivotal tilt versus the Green Bay Packers. RB Matt Breida (ankle), DE Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring), K Robbie Gould (right quadricep), T Joe Staley (finger), all sat out Thursday's practice. On the positive side, receivers Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) joined Kittle as limited.

Depending on how much work the trio gets in Friday, it's possible Jimmy Garoppolo may have his top three targets on the field Sunday night.

"Unfortunately, that falls on the doctors and coach [Kyle] Shanahan, so whatever they decide, I'll do," Kittle said.

Ross Dwelley has filled in admirably the past two weeks, but no piece of the 49ers' offense is bigger than Kittle. The YAC demon is a matchup nightmare for defenses, and Jimmy G's security blanket.

Having Kittle back on the field in a tilt that will provide a huge swing for potential playoff seeding for the winner would be gargantuan for the 49ers.

"Every game is a big game, but definitely an 8-2 Packers team coming, it's definitely a battle for the NFC, definitely a massive game," Kittle said. "It's one I don't want to miss."