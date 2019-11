A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- previews each of the upcoming Week 12 games with its snake draft. There are some big matchups in Week 12 including Seahawks-Eagles (5:14), Cowboys-Patriots (11:46) and Packers-49ers (1:06:02).

