Marcus Peters not focused on Rams before L.A. return

For Marcus Peters, his return to Los Angeles on Monday night, just one month after the Rams traded him to the Baltimore Ravens, isn't personal. It's strictly business.

"I don't got a chip on my shoulder," Peters said Thursday, per ESPN. "How did it end? I got traded, and I'm liking the situation I'm in right now. I just keep moving forward. I don't need other stuff like that. I understand the business of football."

Traded to Los Angeles from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018, Peters spent just over one season with the Rams before they flipped him to Baltimore on Oct. 15 for linebacker Kenny Young and a fifth-round pick.

Peters, who is in the final year of his rookie deal, is thriving as a member of the Ravens' retooled defense. In four games in Baltimore, the cornerback has recorded four passes defensed and two pick-sixes, helping propel the Ravens to a 4-0 mark. In 22 games with the Rams, Peters snagged five interceptions and two pick-sixes en route to an appearance in Super Bowl LIII.

Doing just fine since his trade from the Rams, who replaced Peters by trading for Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Peters said he's not focused on his former team ahead of their Monday night clash.

"I just focus on us," Peters said. "We have a game to play on Monday night. We're just going to go out and do our business."