Roundup: Trubisky practicing step in 'right direction'

Mitchell Trubisky remains on pace to play Sunday against the New York Giants.

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said Trubisky remains day-to-day with a hip injury but had a good day of practice Wednesday.

Nagy added the light session was "a step in the right direction," and expected the signal-caller to practice fully Thursday.

Trubisky exited Sunday night's loss to the Los Angeles Rams with a hip injury. Nagy said after the tilt that the QB hurt the hip earlier in the game and played through the pain before the staff ultimately held him out the final three-plus minutes.

Getting in full practices early in the week portends Trubisky starting this week against a porous Giants defense in what could be a get-right game for the struggling quarterback.

Here is other NFL news we are monitoring:

» NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Los Angeles Rams receiver Robert Woods, who was a surprise scratch on Sunday night due to personal reasons, is not yet back in the building with his teammates as they prepare for the Monday night game against the Baltimore Ravens, per a source informed of the situation.

» The Kansas City Chiefs are signing defensive end Demone Harris off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, a source told Rapoport.

» Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster's status for Sunday is very much up in the air for this Sunday vs. the Bengals, per Rapoport. Smith-Schuster currently is in the league's concussion protocol and is also dealing with a knee contusion.

» Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (ankle) is back at practice today.

» Philadelphia Eagles wideout Nelson Agholor (knee) and right tackle Lane Johnson (concussion) did not practice.