Clowney focused on getting to SB not free agency

Jadeveon Clowney has settled into Seattle, becoming a game-wrecking force for Pete Carroll's defense.

The pass rusher has been a menace off the edge after some early-season struggles following his trade from Houston to Seattle right before the 2019 campaign began.

For the season, Clowney has gobbled up 44 total pressures with 32 hurries, nine QB hits and three sacks, per Pro Football Focus. Look past the sack numbers to see Clowney's influence on the field. The edge rusher epitomizes the phrase "disruption is production." Perhaps he might not walk into a lot of cheap sacks, but Clowney has destroyed countless plays.

The question moving forward for the impending free agent is whether his future is in Seattle or elsewhere. Clowney isn't thinking about that right now, concentrating instead on living in the moment.

"Right now I'm just focusing on trying to get ready to go for the Eagles,'' he said, referring to Sunday's game at Philadelphia, via the Seattle Times. "A lot of football left, and I'm really focused on this season. I don't care about looking down the road, just one game at a time, because we can do something special here. ... That's all I'm really focused on is trying to help this team trying to find a way to get to the playoffs and get to the Super Bowl."

Clowney was franchise tagged by the Houston Texans last offseason, as part of the trade to Seattle and his signing the tender, the Seahawks agreed not to franchise the pass rusher again. Adding the provision suggests Clowney is eyeing the open market, where he could get a massive contract.

For now, the 26-year-old is just thinking about the present.

"Man, I thought about that last year, what was going to happen with my contract,'' he said. "I thought about it the year before when I was in my last year. I'm done thinking about that. Just take it one game at a time, one season, one play.''

With the Eagles poised to possibly be without right tackle Lane Johnson during Sunday's tilt, Clowney could feast once again. With each big game, the price tag for Clowney goes up.