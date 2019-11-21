Rams' Eric Weddle won't share inside info on Ravens

Eric Weddle won't be snitching on his former team.

The Los Angeles Rams' safety faces off against the Baltimore Ravens Monday night in a pivotal tilt for both squads. Yet, after spending three seasons with John Harbaugh's team, Weddle won't be spilling any state secrets to Sean McVay about how the Ravens defense operates.

"I could tell them a lot of stuff, but that's just not who I am," said Weddle said, via ESPN's Lindsey Thiry. "So we're going to play it on the field, and the best team is going to win."

Weddle signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Rams this offseason after the Ravens released him in March. The veteran safety landed in Baltimore after having a falling out with the Chargers after nine seasons. Often times teams will seek out a former player to pick his brain about certain tendencies, or how the defense/offense might run. McVay, however, suggested how much they bilk a player for info changes from situation to situation.

"It's totally at each person's individual approach," McVay said when asked if it's considered unfair to share info about a former team.

Weddle certainly has prior knowledge of Don "Wink" Martindale's operation, and how one might beat said plan. The 34-year-old's insistence on not sharing insider information with his current employer speaks volumes about the organization run by Harbaugh, Ozzie Newsome, Eric DeCosta, and owner Steve Bisciotti.

"I have a lot of respect for that place, not only how it helped my career and rejuvenated my career, how they treated myself and my family," Weddle said. "But it's a very tight-knit group, and what would I be -- what kind of man would I be if I just turned my back on all of them?"

Monday night will be one #RevengeGame served without a side of revenge.