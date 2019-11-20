Week 12 Fantasy Trade Calls: Shop for Saquon, Ertz

Though the trade deadline has passed in some fantasy leagues, others still have some time to make deals before the playoffs.

Trade for:

Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants: Many fantasy managers felt ready to get rid of Saquon Barkley following his 13-attempt, one-yard performance against the Jets two weeks ago. He didn't do much better the previous week, compiling just 28 yards on 14 carries and another 67 yards on six catches. The Giants haven't played since, so that disappointing outing remains the last we've seen of the former No. 2 overall pick. However, he should bounce back during the fantasy playoffs when New York plays Miami and Washington in back-to-back weeks. Use Barkley's poor recent output to extract him before then.

Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles: Perhaps no starting tight end has a more favorable schedule the rest of the way than Zach Ertz, who faces the Seahawks, Dolphins, Giants and Redskins over the next four weeks. None of those defenses have done much to slow down tight ends, and with no DeSean Jackson or other receiving reinforcement in sight for the Eagles, Ertz should finish the season strong.

Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars: Though the Jaguars' next two games feature opponents with strong run defenses (the Titans and Buccaneers), they play some of the league's worst run stoppers during the fantasy playoffs. Since scant few fantasy leagues allow trades in the playoffs, you'll probably have to land Leonard Fournette before then to benefit. Regardless of schedule, Fournette appears in line to see more work after Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone said he made a "big mistake" not running the former No. 4 overall pick more frequently.

Trade away:

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills: Entering Week 12, Josh Allen has the sixth most fantasy points of any quarterback, a ranking that reflects the opponents the Bills have played over the last month (two matchups with Miami as well as games against Philly, Washington and Cleveland). The upcoming slate looks considerably rougher, and Allen's output should decline as a result. Try to pawn him off on another manager before that happens.

Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions: The Matthew Stafford injury derails most of what the Lions hope to do on offense. That includes Kenny Golladay, who enters the week ranked sixth in fantasy points in PPR leagues and sixth in non-PPR formats. Those gaudy rankings should garner enough attention on the trade market to produce a workable trade.

Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears: As with Golladay, Allen Robinson's productivity will suffer due to his quarterback. Unlike in Detroit, Chicago continues to stick with the underwhelming Mitch Trubisky. With the Bears apparently planning to start Trubisky again this weekend, see what you can find for Robinson on the trade market now.

Trade-call hotline:

Do we trade away Chris Godwin or be patient? â Anthony Cunha (@lordantt) November 18, 2019

Stay the course. Chris Godwin's productivity certainly trailed off over the past month and his success remains tied to the always-unpredictable Jameis Winston, but the Buccaneers' upcoming matchups offer a reason for hope. Godwin has dominated the Falcons (Tampa Bay's Week 12 opponent) in his short career, averaging nearly a touchdown in those matchups. The Jaguars (Week 13) have had little luck stopping opposing passing games this year and now don't have Jalen Ramsey. Look for Godwin to bounce back accordingly.

Hey, my Q, 12tm PPR, TIA.



I'm locked into bye - w15/16 only.



DO I trade DJ Moore & Monty 4 Tyreek. Considering Schedulesï¿½ï¿½ (15 Denver, 16 Chicago)



After trade

RB - Saqoun/4net/Sanders (Gallman/Ryquell from WW)

WR - Tyreek, Keenan, Hilton, MWIll, Dede

Kyler/Engram/Pitt. â Daniel (@djwl1980) November 19, 2019

This question illustrates a smart approach for fantasy managers who have wrapped up playoff byes. Roster depth becomes less valuable with NFL teams done with byes after this week. Other than protecting against a player with a worrisome injury history, that depth can't help you win games, but it can improve your roster in a trade.

As for Daniel's actual trade offer, Tyreek Hill's upside easily outweighs that of either player he would lose. As neither D.J. Moore nor David Montgomery has a guaranteed starting slot on his team, he has every motivation to do the deal and reap the benefits.

Unless you desperately need a quarterback and have no other viable paths to one, I would pass. Adam Thielen has struggled to stay on the field for multiple stretches this season and the Vikings simply don't throw often enough to guarantee production even when he plays.

I got offered Barkley and Tevin Coleman for Alvin Kamara. Full point PPR. My other backs are Gurley, David Johnson, and Mack who just got injured. â matt (@Matt_Klassen01) November 18, 2019

I prefer this deal for the side receiving Saquon Barkley and Tevin Coleman. I made the case for Barkley above, and Tevin Coleman faces some atrocious run defenses over the next two weeks (Packers and Ravens). Though Matt Breida could eat into Coleman's workload, he remains sidelined with an ankle injury as of Wednesday's practice. Given your team's issues at running back, it would help to add Barkley and Coleman before the playoffs.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is a fantasy analyst for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH