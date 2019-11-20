Lamar Jackson leading the way in Pro Bowl voting

Lamar Jackson's been putting up mind-spinning statistics and jaw-dropping highlights that have many believing he's the most valuable player thus far.

That sentiment has translated into Pro Bowl votes, as the Baltimore Ravens quarterback leads all players in Pro Bowl voting by the fans with 146,171 votes.

Jackson has led the Ravens to an 8-2 record and first place in the AFC North as he's thrown for 19 touchdowns and 2,258 yards with just five interceptions while rushing for 788 yards and six touchdowns.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is in second with 116,325 votes, while Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson (115,370) is the leader in the NFC. Running back Dalvin Cook (106,167) of the Vikings and fellow running back Christian McCaffrey (100,218) of the Panthers round out the top-five vote-getters.

Forty-Niners rookie defensive end Nick Bosa (72,506) is the leader among defensive players.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced live on the NFL Network's Pro Bowl special NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 17. The Pro Bowl takes place Jan. 26, 2020.

Fan voting for the 2020 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at NFL.com/ProBowlVote until Thursday, Dec. 12.

During the final two weeks of 2020 Pro Bowl voting â- from Nov. 28 to Dec. 12 -â fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player's official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote.

Voting via Twitter is in addition to the online ballot at NFL.com/ProBowlVote, which will be available throughout the entire voting period.