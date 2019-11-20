DDFP: Week 12 Red Challenge Flag Picks

Dave Dameshek is joined on the Stage 5 set alongside Matt "Money" Smith and Handsome Hank before the Week 12 games! Money and Hank first recap their trip to Mexico for the Chiefs vs. Chargers game (4:09). After that, Shek debates if it's ironic or coincidental if the 49ers play the Ravens in this year's Super Bowl based on their reversals from SB XLVII to now (12:24). Next up, the group dives into Zaxby's Fresh Takes and debates which team should be considered 'America's Team' for 2019 (19:24). Then, the trio talks about the 2004 QB class nearing the end (35:40), if you can trust the Chiefs (41:35) and Money and Hank make some fake phone calls to Eddie Spaghetti for his WFAN tryout (47:15). Finally, they round out the show with their Red Challenge Flag picks for Week 12 (51:13).

