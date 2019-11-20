Brandin Cooks (concussion) cleared to play vs. Ravens

The Rams are receiving some help at just the right time.

Brandin Cooks has been cleared to return and will play in Los Angeles' Monday night contest against the white-hot Baltimore Ravens, coach Sean McVay confirmed Wednesday.

Cooks has missed nearly a month of action after suffering yet another concussion -- his second of the season -- in Week 8, which required him to twice meet with concussion specialists. Cooks' history of concussions has grown concerning, with his most notable one happening during the first half of Super Bowl LII.

During his most recent absence (following a win over the lowly Bengals), the Rams' offense has struggled in all departments. Jared Goff and Co. passed for 291 yards in Cooks' most recent full-game outing, and has since failed to break 220 yards in each of Los Angeles' last two outings.

The Rams managed to bounce back with a Sunday night win over Chicago in Week 11 with much thanks due to Todd Gurley's single-game resurgence (25 carries, 97 yards, one touchdown), but it's been clear that Cooks' presence has been missed.

Los Angeles will get Cooks back in time to prepare for perhaps its greatest test yet: the 8-2 Ravens, who have looked unbeatable for most of the last month and a half. Cooks' return will also help bridge the gap widened by the absence of Robert Woods, who missed Sunday night's win and continues to be away from the team to handle a family matter.