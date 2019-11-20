T.Y. Hilton (calf) listed as questionable vs. Texans

The Indianapolis Colts received a couple of surprises, both negative and positive, with Wednesday's injury report.

The positive: T.Y. Hilton (calf) might be available to play in their Thursday night contest against the Houston Texans. Hilton upgraded from a non-participant to a full participant (per projection, since the team didn't actually practice) Wednesday and is questionable to play.

Hilton hasn't played since Week 8's win over Denver.

Tight end Eric Ebron (ankle) followed a similar progression and will also be questionable for Thursday, as will rookie corner Rock Ya-Sin (ankle), who upgraded to limited Wednesday.

The negative: receiver Parris Campbell (hand), a limited participant all week, was ruled out Wednesday. Also out: running back Marlon Mack, who underwent surgery to repair a hand fracture sustained Sunday, safety Khari Willis (concussion) and corner Shakial Taylor (ankle).

Just as the Colts received a surprise chance of Hilton playing Thursday, they've lost Campbell, meaning Jacoby Brissett's stable of targets will still be limited. We'll see who ends up dressing to take on the Texans in a battle for first place in the AFC South.