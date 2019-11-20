Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky (hip) considered day-to-day

His coach got past the benching that wasn't really a benching on Monday, but Mitchell Trubisky continues to deal with a hip injury suffered in Sunday night's nationally televised loss to the Rams.

Matt Nagy said Wednesday the quarterback is considered day-to-day. Trubisky later was listed as a full participant during Wednesday's practice.

Trubisky is mired in a struggle-filled 2019 that looks more like his rookie season than last year's campaign that landed Chicago in the playoffs. Trubisky has completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 1,580 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions while being sacked 23 times and posting a passer rating of 82.2. Those numbers are well off last season's pace that saw him break 3,200 passing yards and post a 2:1 TD-INT ratio, tossing 24 scores and just 12 interceptions.

At 4-6, Chicago is on the verge of seeing its season end before we reach December, and Trubisky hasn't helped the team's efforts very much. The signal-caller completed 10 of 21 passes for 125 yards and a 66.6 passer rating in a 22-14 loss to Philadelphia that screamed in desperation for a fix for Chicago's offense. He rebounded by throwing three touchdowns the following week in a 20-13 win over Detroit, but then fell back to earth -- literally, at the end of the first half -- Sunday, completing 24 of 43 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown, one interception and a 65.1 passer rating in less than a full game.

Despite those numbers and results, Nagy said Wednesday he feels Trubisky has made important strides in the last two weeks. The quarterback echoed his sentiment.

"I feel good, I feel confident going out there and being able to do my job," Trubisky said. ... "Each week I'm getting a little better. It's slowing down ... we've just got to make it happen as an offense."

His status remains important, because even through his struggles, he's still the best option at quarterback currently on the team's roster. Nagy told reporters Trubisky will undoubtedly be the team's starter if healthy.

Now it's just up to Trubisky and the team's medical personnel to help him get there.

"If I feel good, I'm gonna go," he said.