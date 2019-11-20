Frank Clark: I'm going to keep the big plays coming

The Kansas City Chiefs gave up a whole lot to acquire and then shower Frank Clark with cash in the offseason.

Through five weeks, it didn't look like the wisest investment. A menace off the edge in his final season in Seattle, the 26-year-old Clark wasn't following his projected upward path, recording just one sack, 11 tackles and one pass defended. The Chiefs were 4-1, so it didn't matter all that much.

But two straight losses prompted Clark to reveal he wasn't fully healthy. Fast forward six weeks, and Clark looks much more like the player the Chiefs imagined they were getting when they send first-, second- and third-round picks to Seattle for him.

His best display as a Chief came on Monday night, when Clark repeatedly dipped under the outstretched arms of Chargers tackles and raced around them to pressure Philip Rivers.

Despite being pressured just four times and sacked only once Monday, Rivers posted the worst passer rating (41.4) of any quarterback the Chiefs have faced this season. Clark recorded three quarterback hits, and accounted for Kansas City's lone sack.

It's indicative of an upward trend for Clark, who went from posting a paltry 3 percent pressure rate in his first five games to an 11 percent pressure rate in his following three. Those three QB pressures registered for the Chiefs on Monday? They're all credited to Clark.

"I'm a pro," Clark said, via ESPN. "I know everything isn't going to be in my favor all the time. I know that opens up doors for other people. They've got to make the play when it's there.

"I know what I bring. I know what I bring to the table. I know what other teams are going to do. They can keep it coming. I'm going to keep it coming too."

The Chiefs are known for their offensive prowess and have taken their lumps when it comes to their defense's reputation, but on Monday night, it was the latter that stood tall and secured the win. Clark led the way, and if they can continue such efforts, they might end up winning the AFC West again.