Injuries: Chiefs' Tyreek Hill (hamstring) day-to-day

Tyreek Hill's hamstring scare is nothing more than that -- a scare.

Hill's injury was deemed minor, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. The receiver is considered day-to-day, wanted to return to Monday night's win over the Chargers, and could avoid missing any time thanks to Kansas City's bye in Week 12, Rapoport added.

Hamstrings are typically a fickle injury that can be easily aggravated, leaving players on the mend for a month or longer in some cases (i.e., Cleveland cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams). For the extremely athletic football player who thrives on speed like Hill, it can be even riskier to rush back too soon.

The bye could offer the Chiefs an extra break, though, allowing Hill to rest without a need to try to push himself to make it back in time for another game. As we all know, Hill's value exists down the stretch. With Oakland just a half game behind Kansas City, the final month of the season is more important for Hill than Week 13.

Other injury news we're monitoring around the league:

» The Cleveland Browns announced they have activated tight end David Njoku (wrist) from injured reserve Wednesday. Njoku hasn't seen the field since a scary collision in Week 2 that upended him and resulted in both a concussion and broken wrist. Njoku had his cast removed two weeks ago and will practice Wednesday.

Defensive end Olivier Vernon, who missed the past two games with a knee injury, will not practice Wednesday.

» The Miami Dolphins announced a flurry of roster moves Wednesday. Miami placed Gary Jennings (shoulder), Reshad Jones (chest) and Bobby McCain (shoulder) on injured reserve, signed safety Adrian Colbert and activated linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel from injured reserve. They also promoted defensive tackle Gerald Willis from the practice squad.

» Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson remains in the league's concussion protocol, coach Doug Pederson told reporters. Rookie Andre Dillard will take reps in Johnson's spot during practice.

Running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) has not been cleared for contact but will participate in individual drills in practice. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffrey (ankle) is expected to be limited.