Coaching finalists announced for NFL 100 All-Time Team

The NFL is revealing the 100 greatest players and 10 greatest coaches in NFL history. Every Friday night at 8 pm ET through Dec. 27, NFL Network will announce the latest members of the All-Time Team during a one-hour special hosted by Rich Eisen and featuring Bill Belichick and Cris Collinsworth.

Below are the 20 coaching finalists for the All-Time Team:

Bill Belichick (1991-1995; 2000-current)

Six-time Super Bowl Champion... Won more Super Bowls than anyone in NFL history, also appearing in more Super Bowls (9) than any head coach... Three-time NFL Coach of the Year (2003, 2007, 2010)... Overall record of 292-134-0, including playoffs (entering 2019 season)... 31 wins in postseason, most in NFL history... Ranks 3rd all-time in coaching wins... Has posted winning seasons in every year since 2001... Born April 16, 1952, in Nashville, TN.

Paul Brown (1946-1962; 1968-1975)

1967 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Organized Cleveland Browns in AAFC in 1946... Built Cleveland dynasty with 222-112-9 record (including playoffs), four AAFC titles, three NFL crowns, only one losing season in 17 years... Exceptionally successful coach at all levels of football. A revolutionary innovator with many coaching "firsts" to his credit... Born September 7, 1908 in Norwalk, OH.

Guy Chamberlin (1922-1927)

Six-time NFL Champion, four as a player/head coach... Only coach to win a NFL Championship with three different teams (Canton Bulldogs, Cleveland Bulldogs, Frankford Yellow Jackets)... Overall record of 58-16-7 as head coach... Best win percentage of any NFL coach in history with minimum of 50 wins... Born January 16, 1894 in Blue Springs, NE.

Tony Dungy (1996-2008)

2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Super Bowl XLI Champion (head coach)... First African-American head coach to win Super Bowl... Overall record of 148-79-0 as head coach (including playoffs)... Took over Buccaneers team in 1996 that had suffered 12 double-digit loss seasons in previous 13 years... By 2nd season, earned first of four playoff berths under his leadership... Led Indianapolis Colts to players every season during his tenure... Indy won 10 games his first year, 12 or more every season after... Named to NFL 2000s All-Decade Team... Inducted into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor in 2010 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ring of Honor in 2018... Born October 6, 1955 in Jackson, MI.

Weeb Ewbank (1954-1973)

1978 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Two-time NFL Champion with the Baltimore Colts (1958, 1959)... Only coach to win championships in both NFL & AFL... His 1958-1959 Colts won NFL crowns, 1968 Jets won AFL, Super Bowl III titles. Took first pro head coach job at age of 47... Led both Colts, Jets to championships with patient, effective building programs paced by brilliant QBs. Possessed ability to judge, handle young talent. Won 134 career games as head coach, including playoffs... Born May 6, 1907, in Richmond, IN.

Joe Gibbs (1954-1973)

1996 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Three-time Super Bowl Champion (XVII, XXII, XXVI) with three different quarterbacks... Four total Super Bowl appearances... Three-time NFL Coach of Year (1982, 1983, 1991)... Had 124-60-0 regular season record, 16-5 in postseason... Won 1982 NFC title and four NFC East crowns... Born November 25, 1940, in Mocksville, NC.

Sid Gillman (1955-1969; 1973-1974)

1983 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... 1963 AFL Champion... 1974 AFC Coach of the Year... Named to American Football League All-Time Team... AFL/NFL head coaching record: 123-104-7 (including postseason)... Only coach in American football history to be inducted in both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame... Born October 26, 1911 in Minneapolis, MN.

Bud Grant (1954-1973)

1994 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... 1969 NFL Champion with the Minnesota Vikings... Won NFC titles in 1973, 1974, and 1976... Led Vikings to 11 divisional championships in 1968-1971, 1973-1978, and 1981... NFL head coaching record: 168-108-5 (including playoffs)... Played in NBA, NFL, CFL before embarking on coaching career in Winnipeg as head coach of the CFL Blue Bombers... Four-time CFL Grey Cup Champion... First coach to guide teams to the Grey Cup and the Super Bowl... Born May 20, 1927, in Superior, WI.

George Halas (1920-1929; 1933-1967)

1963 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Coached Bears for 40 seasons and won six NFL titles... Founded Decatur Staleys, attended league organizational meeting in 1920... Only person associated with NFL throughout first 50 years... Record mark of 324 wins (including playoffs) stood for nearly three decades... Recorded many "firsts" in pro coaching, administration... Also played end for nine seasons... Born February 2, 1895, in Chicago, IL.

Curly Lambeau (1921-1953)

1963 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Founded pre-NFL Packers in 1919... Coach-general manager for Packers until 1949... Credited with keeping pro football alive in Green Bay... First coach to make forward pass an integral part of the offense... 33-year NFL coaching record: 229-134-22 (including playoffs) with 6 championships in Green Bay... Played halfback for 11 years until 1929... Born April 9, 1898, in Green Bay, WI.

Tom Landry (1960-1988)

1990 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Noted for impassive, sideline demeanor... Perfected "flex" defense, multiple offense, revived shotgun (spread) offense... 29-year tenure with one team tied NFL record... Career record: 270-178-6 (including playoffs)... 270 wins 4th-most ever... Had 20 straight winning seasons, five NFC titles, two Super Bowl wins... Defensive back, punter with Yankees (AAFC), Giants (NFL), 1949-1955... Born September 11, 1924, in Mission, TX.

Marv Levy (1978-1982; 1986-1997)

2001 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Led Bills to unprecedented four straight Super Bowls... Had 154-120-0 overall record (including playoffs)... His coaching victories ranked 10th in NFL history at time of retirement... Quickly improved Chiefs from 4-12 to 9-7... Guided Buffalo to eight playoff appearances in 11 seasons... NFL Coach of the Year, 1988... AFC Coach of the Year, 1988, 1993, 1995... Born August 3, 1925, in Chicago, IL.

Vince Lombardi (1959-1967; 1969)

1971 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Began head-coaching career at age 45... Transformed Green Bay into instant winner... Acclaimed NFL Man of the Decade in the 1960s... Gave Packers 95-30-4 record (including playoffs), five NFL titles, first two Super Bowl crowns in nine seasons... Led 1969 Redskins to 1st winning record in 14 years... Noted taskmaster, never had a losing season... Born June 11, 1913, in Brooklyn, NY.

John Madden (1969-1978)

2006 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... One-time Super Bowl Champion... AFL Coach of the Year, 1969... Under Madden, Oakland never suffered losing record... Overall record: 112-39-7, including playoffs... His .759 winning percentage in regular season ranks as highest among coaches with 100 career victories... One of youngest head coaches in history when Raiders hired him in 1969 at age 32... Born April 10, 1936, in Austin, MN.

Chuck Noll (1969-1991)

1993 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Four-time Super Bowl Champion... First coach to win four Super Bowls (IX, X, XIII, XIV)... Overall 23-year Record: 209-156-1, including playoffs... Won nine AFC Central titles... Took over team that had never won title of any kind in 1969... First team finished 1-13... Steelers won first-ever championship (AFC Central) in 1972... Guard-linebacker for Cleveland Browns, 1953-1959... Born January 5, 1932, in Cleveland, OH.

Steve Owen (1930-1953)

1966 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Two-time NFL Champion... Overall Record: 155-108-17, including playoffs... A-formation offense, umbrella defense, two-platoon system among his many coaching innovations... Defensive star of the 1920s... NFL 1920s All-Decade Team... Born April 21,1898, in Cleo Springs, OK.

Bill Parcells (1983-1990; 1993-1999; 2003-2006)

2013 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Two-time Super Bowl Champion (XXI and XXV) with the Giants... Two-time NFL Coach of the Year (1986 and 1984)... Overall Record: 183-138-1, including playoffs... Guided Patriots to Super Bowl XXXI appearance... Had best two-year turnaround of 1-15 team, led Jets to 9-7 in 1997 and 12-4 record in 1998... First to coach 4 different teams into playoffs... Born August 22, 1942 in Englewood, NJ.

Fritz Pollard (1918-1921; 1925, 1928)

2005 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... First African-American head coach in the NFL (1921)... Began career in 1919 with the Akron (OH) Pros... Helped Akron become NFL's first champion in 1920... Played and coached for four different teams in NFL career... Born January 27, 1894 in Chicago, IL.

Don Shula (1963-1995)

1997 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Winningest coach in NFL history... Won Super Bowls VII, VIII... Regular-season record: 328-156-6 (.676)... Overall record: 347-173-6 (.665)... Completed only 17-0 perfect season in NFL history, 1972... Became head coach at age 33... Led Colts to seven straight winning records... In 26 years in Miami, experienced only two seasons below .500... Coached in six Super Bowls... Played seven seasons as defensive back/halfback with Browns, Colts, Redskins... Born January 4, 1930, in Grand River, OH.

Bill Walsh (1979-1988)

1993 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Led 49ers to three Super Bowl wins (XVI, XIX, XXIII) in 10 years... NFL Coach of the Year in 1984 and 1981... Overall record: 102-63-1 (including playoffs)... Led 49ers to first-ever NFL title in just three years... Won six NFC western division titles and three NFC championships... Widely recognized as passing offense expert with keen ability to evaluate talent... Born November 30, 1931, in Los Angeles, CA.