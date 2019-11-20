Dak Prescott, Josh Allen among Players of the Week

Two semi-mobile signal-callers rode their four-touchdown Sundays to Player of the Week hardware in Week 12.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his role in Dallas' 35-27 win over the Detroit Lions. Prescott threw for 444 yards, three scores and no interceptions and logged a 116.6 passer rating in the victory. It was Dak's third 400-yard passing game of the season, and the QB ended Week 11 atop the NFL passing charts in yards (3,221) and yards per attempt (8.8). This is Prescott's second career Offensive Player of the Week honor and his second this season.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his play in Buffalo's 37-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins. The second-year signal-caller threw for 256 yards, three TDs and no picks against Miami, adding 56 rushing yards and a rushing TD, as well. This is Allen's second Offensive Player of the Week honor and his first since the last week of his rookie season.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after wreaking havoc in L.A.'s 17-7 win over the Chicago Bears. Donald racked up four tackles, two sacks and a pass defensed against Chicago. It was Donald's second two-sack game of the season, increasing his season total to eight. This is the four-time All-Pro's sixth Defensive Player of the Week honor of Donald's career, and his first this year.

Oakland Raiders rookie defensive end Maxx Crosby was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his four-sack performance in Oakland's 17-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The 2019 fourth-round pick logged five tackles, three for loss, and a forced fumble in addition to his four QB takedowns. This is Crosby's first honor as an NFL player.

Atlanta Falcons returner Kenjon Barner was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his part in Atlanta's 29-3 win over the Carolina Panthers, Barner's 78-yard punt-return TD was the first of his career and broken open Atlanta's road victory. This is Barner's second Special Teams Player of the Week honor of his career; he last took home the award in Week 5, 2017 as a member of the Philadephia Eagles.

New England Patriots punter Jake Bailey was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his role in New England's 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. In a defensive game, Bailey has called on to punt eight times, and the rookie booter knocked six of those punts inside the 20-yard line. He averaged 47.6 yards per punt on the evening. This is Bailey's second Player of the Week honor this season.