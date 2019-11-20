What to watch for in Colts-Texans on Thursday

The AFC South's future is on the line Thursday, and it comes down to a familiar matchup.

Let's first take a trip back to January, which might feel like it was ages ago, but was, in fact, only 10 months before now. The game was, of course, Colts-Texans, but it came in the playoffs. The Colts had to win in Week 17 just to get there, while the Texans enjoyed the comfort of NRG Stadium earned by their division title.

That title didn't end up mattering much.

Indianapolis dominated Houston in the wild-card matchup, burying the Texans in a 21-point hole in the first half and cruising to victory. The Colts rushed for 200 yards and kept the Texans from doing much of anything offensively, allowing just three third-down conversions on 13 attempts. It was a resounding victory that signaled a potential changing of the guard in a relatively fluid AFC South.

Then Andrew Luck retired.

That's how we've gotten to this point, where we've reached Week 12 with no clear leader in the division. Houston and Indianapolis are both 6-4, tied atop a tightly packed division that doesn't seem ready to produce a legitimate Super Bowl contender. It will need to send one representative to the postseason, though, and this game could go a long way toward determining such a qualifier.

Here's what to watch for in Thursday night's AFC South showdown.

Can the Texans get off the mat?

Houston visited Charm City last weekend in anticipation of a heavyweight showdown with the Baltimore Ravens. It was supposed to mirror the shootout between Deshaun Watson's Clemson Tigers squad and Lamar Jackson's Lousiville Cardinals.

It did not.

The Ravens crushed the Texans, winning wire-to-wire in a game that looked more like a battle between a superpower and the 2008 Lions. Houston couldn't do much of anything all afternoon, matching its defensive ineptitude with equally poor offensive play. Baltimore outgained Houston with just its rushing offense alone, racking up 263 yards on the ground as opposed to the Texans' 232 total yards of offense. After recording seven sacks in their last four games combined, the Ravens sacked Watson seven times Sunday.

It was the Texans' fourth largest margin of defeat in franchise history -- an organization founded as an expansion team in 2002.

There's reason for hope, though, that this outcome was just a strange outlier. Until Sunday, Watson hadn't lost a start by double digits in his career. The defeat was Watson's first outing with a passer rating below 70 in 2019. And the Texans' defense hadn't allowed such a large rushing total since Week 6 of the 2005 season.

Statistically, Sunday wasn't indicative of who these Texans are. But can they rebound in time to get a crucial victory against a familiar foe?

Winning on the ground

The Indianapolis Colts own a decided advantage in this department, and if you're a fan of fireworks, Thursday night might not be the game for you.

Then again, we've been wrong before.

Indianapolis brings the No. 9 rushing defense into Thursday night's contest, which was so intimidating, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone abruptly abandoned the run in the third quarter Sunday. Houston can't afford to do the same with a backfield of Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson, though numbers below will explain how the passing game might soften up the Colts' defense more than the run, anyway.

Where this category is incredibly important is when the Colts have the ball. Indianapolis outgained Jacksonville on the ground by 235 yards, racking up 7.3 yards per carry and three rushing touchdowns while cementing its superiority in the rushing department. The last time the Colts posted such a massive rushing differential, they were headquartered in Baltimore and playing in a pre-merger NFL (1959).

That means it likely won't play out in similar fashion Thursday, which is fine, but also doesn't diminish the importance of winning on the ground. The Colts will be without lead back Marlon Mack, who suffered a hand fracture Sunday and will be out for an undetermined amount of time. Jonathan Williams assumes responsibility, and did a bang-up job in such a role last week, gaining 116 yards on 13 carries. These Texans are much better than the Jaguars against the run, at least statistically, ranking 13th in the NFL, allowing 102 yards per game on the ground. Without Mack, the task will be taller for Indianapolis. That cannot be denied.

Establishing a presence on the ground is more important for Indianapolis than just keeping on schedule. Much like Luck before him, Brissett ranks second in the NFL in play-action rate (32 percent) among 33 qualified quarterbacks this season. He holds onto the ball longer than 2.5 seconds on 61 percent of his pass attempts (fifth most in the NFL), a partial product of such reliance on play action. Indianapolis sticks to this type of offense because Jacoby Brissett is simply better in play-action, posting a 113.1 passer rating when running play-action as opposed to a 90 mark without any run fake.

Play-action also allows Brissett to use his feet, where he unsurprisingly excels, throwing five touchdown passes (T-second most in NFL) and completing plus-5.9 percent of passes above expectation while on the run (fifth-highest in NFL).

Expect to see a whole lot of Williams and Nyheim Hines, as the Colts will need to continue to rely on their backfield members, even without Mack.

Getting others involved

Houston's passing game is dominated by targets for DeAndre Hopkins, who has found himself in Watson's crosshairs 10.4 times per game (75 receptions on 104 targets). Nuk brings great game-changing potential with each week, but the key to victory will be about more than No. 10 for Houston.

First off, feeding Hopkins is a wise approach, considering Hopkins' penchant for hauling in passes that most wouldn't snag. He leads all receivers in completion percentage above expectation (plus-12.6 percent) on short passes (less than 10 air yards), per Next Gen Stats.

That's the key for Houston's offensive success through the air. Watson isn't one to be sacked quickly (third-longest time to sack in the NFL at an average of 5.13 seconds), but he and Hopkins thrive when getting the ball out quickly. Over the last three seasons, Watson's pressure rate has dropped 13 percentage points, his time to throw has shortened from 3.10 seconds to 2.79, and his air yards per attempt have dropped from 11.2 to 8.5. The longer he's in the league, the more Watson is learning to take the underneath option and do so with more conviction. Not every play needs to be a home run.

But when they do want to swing for the fences, the Texans have the tools in Hopkins and beyond. Kenny Stills' 16 deep receiving touchdowns (20-plus air yards) are tied for second most in the NFL since 2016 with Tyreek Hill. Will Fuller, who was projected to be limited in Monday's practice (if the Texans had held practice), makes Watson better in the long game. With Fuller on the field, Watson has completed 41.4 percent of his deep pass attempts, which make up 16 percent of his total pass attempts. Without Fuller, those numbers fall to 36 percent and 10 percent.

Simply, with Fuller and Stills involved, the Texans pose a greater threat. The Colts are dealing with a handful of secondary injuries, too, notably losing rookie corner Rock Ya-Sin to an ankle injury in Sunday's win. Unlike traditional wisdom, Houston's best shot at softening Indianapolis' defense is through the progressive passing game: start short and eventually take the deep strike, while sprinkling in the run.

Something similar, if less statistically deep is true of the Colts, too. They've been forced to play without T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell, and for a week and a half, their starting quarterback. Brissett returned Sunday and instantly improved Indianapolis' offensive chances, but he'd surely welcome the help of Hilton or Campbell. The latter was projected to be a limited participant in Monday's pretend practice, meaning he has a better chance of potentially returning to the field.

Brissett won a game Sunday while throwing to Marcus Johnson, Zach Pascal and Chester Rogers. Eric Ebron contributed in small spurts, which helped, but the quarterback could use an upgrade in talent. He might get it on a short week.

Winning at the point of attack

Did you see Quenton Nelson's keg stand celebration Sunday? Yes? Of course you did. It was magical.

What's even more magical, though, is the play of Indianapolis' offensive line. Those gaudy rushing numbers mentioned above? They're mostly due to the play of the fellas up front.

For the second straight season, Indianapolis' offensive line is setting the tone for the entire team and producing predictable success. They'll meet a front that's lacking J.J. Watt but is seeing improved play from Whitney Mercilus, who has posted a 13.1 percent pressure rate over his last two games after putting up a 7.8 percent rate over Houston's first eight games.

Winning in the run game is priority No. 1, which can then make the pass blocking portion of the effort easier for the horseshoe-helmeted guys. And maybe they'll even find themselves close enough for a shot at redemption for Nelson, a PFF top 100 selection in Week 11 who was robbed of a touchdown that probably never should have even been ruled a touchdown (but was fatefully approved, temporarily, producing the greatest celebration in history).

The Texans are involved in this bullet, too, because of those seven sacks of Watson last week. Watson holds on to the ball longer on passes that aren't deemed to be short because of his mobility. In fact, Watson's under-pressure marks, which aren't good, would likely be even worse if he wasn't evading pressure on 18 percent of dropbacks when hurried, the fourth-best mark among 33 qualified quarterbacks this season. The key, though, is preventing such pressure from becoming pressure. Watson owns a 115.3 passer rating, third-best in the NFL, when he isn't pressured. When he is pressured, that number drops to 58, 26th in the league.

He didn't complete a pass under pressure last week. Four of his six sacks took longer than 5 seconds to record, and the strip sack of him took 10.31 seconds. It's unrealistic to expect any offensive line to block that long -- it was the longest time to sack since Week 1 of 2017 -- but everyone can help him out by being more efficient on first and second down and avoid long down-and-distance situations in which Watson is forced to drop, pat and wait to launch a pass deep.

If both teams keep it short, simple and on schedule, they'll likely be happy with their performance up front.

Can the Colts assert their ownership of the division?

The Colts surprised plenty when they handled the Texans in the aforementioned playoff meeting, and they ran their win streak to three straight when they defeated Houston in Week 7. A win on Thursday night would cap the trifecta and make it clear to the rest of the league: This is Indianapolis' division.

But this one will have to be done on the road in another retractable-roof stadium that is much less friendly than the downtown Indianapolis confines of Lucas Oil Stadium. The Texans probably need this win more than the Colts, seeing as how last week went, but they'll need to channel that desperation into positive energy in taking down the team that seems positioned to assert itself as the best in the division.

As demonstrated by the trade that brought them Laremy Tunsil and Stills, the Texans are built to win now. It's time for them to follow through on that promise, or else cede the position of AFC South alpha to the Colts.