Which two NFC teams will end up with first-round bye in 2019 playoffs?

With six weeks to go in the 2019 regular season, there's an extremely tight race for positioning in the NFC playoff race. Here's how the top six seeds shake out as of today:

1) San Francisco 49ers, 9-1

2) Green Bay Packers, 8-2

3) New Orleans Saints, 8-2

4) Dallas Cowboys, 6-4

5) Seattle Seahawks, 8-2

6) Minnesota Vikings, 8-3

The teams holding the top two seeds will meet on Sunday, when the 49ers host the Packers. So, which squads will finish the regular season in the first two slots, locking down a first-round bye in the postseason?

LaDainian Tomlinson

+ Follow On Twitter Sean Payton, Pete Carroll have their teams playing the best down the stretch I see the I see the Saints finishing as the top seed in the NFC for the second straight season. Sean Payton's squad is the most complete team in the conference right now. His players and staff are battle-tested and have a ton of experience. Seattle is starting to play its best football on both sides of the ball heading into the final six games. Russell Wilson continues to perform at an MVP level, the Seahawks have a quality run game and Jadeveon Clowney is setting the tone as a disruptive player up front for the defense.



Willie McGinest

+ Follow On Twitter NFC West teams miss out on byes, likely to play on Wild Card Weekend Given how tight the standings are at the top of the NFC, you have to look closely at schedules and matchups down the stretch to give this question a proper answer. With that in mind, I think the Given how tight the standings are at the top of the NFC, you have to look closely at schedules and matchups down the stretch to give this question a proper answer. With that in mind, I think the Saints and Packers will clinch the byes. The 49ers and Seahawks are dangerous teams, but the NFC West is extremely tough. Both teams have at least two division games left to play, including one against each other in Week 17. I'm guessing we'll see the NFC West pair playing in the wild-card games.