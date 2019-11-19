Roundup: RB James Conner's availability unclear

Injury fallout continues for the Pittsburgh Steelers following their loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin gave an assortment of updates in his press conference on Tuesday.

Running back James Conner, who aggravated a previous shoulder injury, is up in the air in terms of his availability for upcoming practices and Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is in concussion protocol and also dealing with a knee issue that is being evaluated. Receiver Diontae Johnson and linebacker Ola Adeniyi each suffered concussions against the Browns and are in concussion protocol, as well.

Cornerback Artie Burns is dealing with a minor knee injury and running back Benny Snell (knee) has been cleared to return to practice.

Here are other news items we're monitoring on Tuesday:

» Cleveland Browns safety Morgan Burnett has been placed on injured reserve with an Achilles injury. Burnett started all eight games for the Browns this season with 41 tackles and two sacks, but his season came to a close when he suffered the injury on Thursday in the second quarter against the Steelers.