Richard Sherman donates $5,000 to youth football team

A favorite son of Compton, Calif. stepped when a neighborhood youth football team needed help.

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman donated $5,000 so the Hub City Tarheels -- an undefeated six-and-under team from Compton -- could go to the Youth National Championships in Florida.

The team started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $15,000 to make the trip. They've now raised almost double that mark, thanks to Sherman's $5,000 donation and a $2,000 donation from fellow Compton product and Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon.

Sherman tweeted that the Tarheels' team-required 3.1 GPA pushed him to help out.

Someone get me in contact with the person running the show here please. I respect good football but I respect the 3.1 min gpa more. Establishing good habits young. I would like to help. https://t.co/2sqP9rzELr â Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) November 18, 2019

The donations shocked players, coaches, and parents, according to NBC 4 Los Angeles' Kim Baldonado. Now, the team of 20 kindergarteners and first graders can afford travel, lodging, food, and other related costs.

"We woke up to that (news of Sherman's donation), so it was a good feeling," assistant coach Carlos Taylor told Baldonado. "Speechless. Absolutely speechless."

Team parent Phenice Hurtado told FOX 11 Los Angeles' Leah Uko that the trip is "the chance of a lifetime."

"Many of them have never been on a plane, nevertheless traveled across the country," Hurtado said. "And so exposing at such a young age travel and other states and that kind of national platform creates dreams for them."

Sherman realized his football dreams -- and was more than happy to help some hometown kids realize theirs.