Fins cut Mark Walton after aggravated battery charge

The Miami Dolphins released Mark Walton on Tuesday after the running back was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery of a pregnant person.

"We were made aware of a police matter earlier this morning regarding Mark Walton," Miami general manager Chris Grier said in a statement. "We hold our players to a high standard and take these matters very seriously. We will have no further comment at this time."

According to a Broward County (Fla.) arrest report, Walton allegedly pushed the victim against a wall and punched her several times in the face and head after an argument. The victim is five weeks pregnant, according to the report, and Walton is the father of the child and was made aware of the pregnancy Sunday.

Walton is currently serving a four-game suspension stemming from three arrests last year. The former fourth-round pick was cut by the Cincinnati Bengals in April.

The 22-year-old running back was given a second-chance in Miami this season and compiled 201 yards on 53 rushes in seven games.

Miami made it clear when signing Walton there would be a zero-tolerance policy. The Dolphins stuck to their word, cutting the running back after his latest off-field issue.