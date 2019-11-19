Seahawks optimistic Tyler Lockett plays vs. Eagles

Tyler Lockett celebrated the Seattle Seahawks' road victory in San Francisco in Week 10 by spending two days in a Bay Area hospital after suffering a leg contusion.

Afforded the week off for the bye, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday that the team is optimistic the No. 1 wideout will play this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"He's doing better. We'll know later in the week his status. We're hoping, planning on him being able to play, but he has to show us, so we'll see," Carroll said, per the Associated Press.

Lockett was injured late in the 27-24 win and did not appear in overtime at all after suffering the injury. He was taken to a local hospital after the contusion caused severe swelling and remained there an extra day out of precaution.

"They wanted to take an extra day to just ensure that he was fine and all that. He really is on the road to recovery now. He's past that. That was just the initial concern," Carroll said. "We were very fortunate that he was at a great place and they took great care of him and all that, and everything worked out fine. Now he's on the road back and we're optimistic about it but he's still going to have to do it. The extra days are absolutely helping us."

The bye week came at an ideal time for Seattle, which doesn't appear it will have to take the field this week sans Lockett. The speedy menace is Russell Wilson's favorite target, compiling 62 receptions for 793 yards and 6 receiving TDs, all team-highs. Lockett and Wilson have developed a mind meld when the plays break down and the QB trusts the WR to go up and get seemingly impossible catches time after time. Wilson has a whopping 136.5 passer rating when targeting his top WR.

With Lockett on track to return without missing a full game, Wilson won't have to wonder what life is like without his favorite target as Seattle enters a stretch against three straight playoff contenders -- Philly, Minnesota, L.A. Rams.