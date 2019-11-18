Tyreek Hill suffers hamstring strain in Chiefs' win

Tyreek Hill's trip south of the border was soon followed by a trip to the locker room.

The Kansas City Chiefs receiver left Monday night's 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers with a hamstring strain in the first quarter. The team said Hill was questionable to return but the wideout never returned to the game. He stayed on Kansas City's sideline for the duration of the contest in full uniform but with no helmet in sight.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid had no update after the game on Hill's status going forward.

Hill was targeted twice but did not have a reception at the time of his departure.

This isn't the wideout's first brush with injury this season. Hill missed four games after injuring his clavicle in Week 1.

Chiefs running back Damien Williams (ribs) and safety Jordan Lucas (shoulder) were also knocked out of Kansas City's victory. Running back LeSean McCoy was evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter and did not return, as well.