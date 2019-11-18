Tyreek Hill suffers hamstring injury in Chiefs' win

Tyreek Hill's trip south of the border was soon followed by a trip to the locker room.

The Kansas City Chiefs receiver left Monday night's 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers with a hamstring injury in the first quarter. The team said Hill was questionable to return but never returned to the game. He stayed on Kansas City's sideline for the duration of the contest in full uniform but with no helmet in sight.

Hill was targeted twice but did not have a reception at the time of his departure.

This isn't the wideout's first brush with injury this season. Hill missed four games after injuring his clavicle in Week 1.

Chiefs running back Damien Williams (ribs) and safety Jordan Lucas (shoulder) were also knocked out Kansas City's victory. Running back LeSean McCoy was evlauted for a concussion in the fourth quarter.

Around The NFL will have more on Hill's injury shortly.