Chiefs' Tyreek Hill (hamstring) questionable to return

Tyreek Hill's trip south of the border was soon followed by a trip to the locker room.

The Kansas City Chiefs receiver left Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a hamstring injury in the first quarter. The team said Hill is questionable to return.

Hill was targeted twice but did not have a reception at the time of his departure.

This isn't the wideout's first brush with injury this season. Hill missed four games after injuring his clavicle in Week 1.

