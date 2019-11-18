Who is the Week 11 Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

In Week 11 of the 2019 NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
The quarterback completed 24 of 33 attempts (72.7 percent) for 150 yards, 2 touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 101.8 passer rating and rushed for 67 yards on eight attempts (8.4 avg.) and a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers.
Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders
The running back rushed for 112 yards on 23 attempts (4.9 avg.) in the Raiders' 17-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
The wide receiver had a career-high 134 receiving yards on eight catches (16.8 avg.) in the 49ers' 36-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Maxx Crosby, Oakland Raiders
The defensive end had a career-high four sacks and a forced fumble in the Raiders' 17-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Crosby is the fourth rookie to have at least four sacks in a single game since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic.
Marvell Tell, Indianapolis Colts
The cornerback had five tackles and a career-high three passes defensed in the Colts' 33-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.