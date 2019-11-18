Who is the Week 11 Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

In Week 11 of the 2019 NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals The quarterback completed 24 of 33 attempts (72.7 percent) for 150 yards, 2 touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 101.8 passer rating and rushed for 67 yards on eight attempts (8.4 avg.) and a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders The running back rushed for 112 yards on 23 attempts (4.9 avg.) in the Raiders' 17-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers The wide receiver had a career-high 134 receiving yards on eight catches (16.8 avg.) in the 49ers' 36-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Maxx Crosby, Oakland Raiders The defensive end had a career-high four sacks and a forced fumble in the Raiders' 17-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Crosby is the fourth rookie to have at least four sacks in a single game since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic.