This fan won't come down from bar roof until Bengals win

The Bengals are still searching for their first win of 2019.

When they find it, Jeff Lanham can start searching for a ladder and come down.

The Cincinnati-area bar owner bet a patron that if the Bengals lost to the Cardinals, he'd live atop the Hog Rock Cafe until his team entered the win column.

That was six weeks ago and Lanham is still up there.

Lanham could've backed out of this agreement. He could've seen his family and slept in his own bed. A bet is a bet, though.

So the diehard fan set up a tented mancave on the Hog Rock Cafe's roof, complete with a mattress, Bengals memorabilia, a photo of his wife and a 50-inch TV, according to WKRC's Brad Underwood.

And he waits. Oh, does he wait.

"It's so boring, man," Lanham told Underwood. "You get bored to death during the day. You can't do anything. You can't go nowhere. You just sit here."

You try to stay warm, too. The weather forecast leading up to the Bengals' Week 12 game vs. the Steelers calls for rain and snow.

At least Lanham has company, courtesy of his way-too-understanding wife.