NFL announces scheduling changes for Week 13

The league announced a pair of scheduling changes for Week 13's slate of games.

The AFC West bout between the Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs has moved to 4:25 pm ET on CBS. The Cleveland Browns' tilt versus the Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off at 1:00 pm ET on CBS.

Here's the full schedule for Week 13 (all times ET):

Thursday, November 28 (Thanksgiving)

Sunday, December 1

Monday, December 2

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks -- 8:15 PM, ESPN