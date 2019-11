A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal -- recap all of the games from Week 11 including the Cardinals putting up a huge fight against the 49ers (2:55), the Super Bowl LII rematch between the Patriots and Eagles (10:02) and the highly anticipated Lamar Jackson vs. Deshaun Watson matchup. (17:50). Stick around for Wess showing off the holes in his jeans (37:55) and the Broncos blowing a huge lead (44:24).

