Jason Garrett took 'accountability' in team meeting

The Dallas Cowboys bounced back from last week's prime-time defeat on Sunday by outlasting the Lions in Detroit, 35-27. But not before Cowboys coach Jason Garrett put the Week 10 loss to Minnesota, and his role in it, behind him.

Garrett had a meeting with Cowboys players on Thursday in which he "took accountability" for what transpired at the end of the Vikings' game, among other things, a team source told NFL Network's Jane Slater on Sunday. Slater added that Garrett's message was "really well-received" by the team.

The Cowboys coach took some heat in the aftermath of Dallas' 28-24 loss to Minnesota last Sunday after Garrett and his staff seemingly took the ball out of Dak Prescott's hands while the Cowboys were driving to take the lead late in the fourth quarter. Prescott was in the midst of a prolific night, but with time running out and the game on the line, Dallas siphoned touches to Ezekiel Elliott, who was struggling. The Cowboys' drive ended on a failed fourth-down conversion to Zeke.

Garrett was also criticized for his role on a Tavon Austin fair catch on the ensuing Vikings punt. The coach said during the week that Dallas didn't "communicate" well enough to Austin on Minnesota's late punt what to do. With acres of space ahead of Austin at the ball's arrival, the punt returner instead called for a fair catch, squandering an opportunity to gain more than 10 yards and to set up an easier Hail Mary. Prescott's last-ditch heave fell incomplete four plays later and the Cowboys fell to 5-4.

However, all appears to be forgiven now, as Dallas bounced back with an assured win over Detroit. Prescott enjoyed his third 400-yard passing game of the season (444 yards, 3 TDs), special teams miscommunications did not appear to be an issue and the Cowboys assured their place atop the NFC East for at least one more week.

In football, as in life, communication is key, on the field and in the locker room.