NFL stats/records, Week 11: Edelman's perfect passer rating

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments of Week 11.

1) Michael Thomas is the first player in NFL history to record more than 90 receptions in his team's first 10 games of a season. His 94 receptions surpassed the previous high of 89 receptions, held by Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison (2002) and Julio Jones (2015).

2) Julian Edelman's 15-yard TD pass to Phillip Dorsett brought his career passing numbers to 4-4 for 90 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

3) Lamar Jackson had his third career game with a passer rating of at least 135. Only Hall of Famer Roger Staubach had more such games than Jackson in his first 17 career starts (four) in the Super Bowl era.

4) With 11 receptions today, Christian McCaffrey now has 246 receptions in his career, the most by a running back in his first three seasons in NFL history. He surpassed the previous record held by Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson (238). McCaffrey also has 2,592 rush yards and 2,035 receiving yards in his career, joining Herschel Walker as the only players in NFL history with at least 2,500 rush yards and at least 2,000 receiving yards in their first three seasons.

5) Frank Gore became the fourth player in NFL history with more than 3,500 carries in his career. He joins Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith (4,409), Walter Payton (3,838) and Curtis Martin (3,518).

6) Josh Allen set a career-high 117.7 passer rating in the Bills' win over the Dolphins. Including Week 11, Allen's three highest single-game passer ratings in his career have come against the Dolphins. He had a 114.9 passer rating in Week 17, 2018 and a 111.4 passer rating in Week 7, 2019. The Bills defeated the Dolphins in all three matchups. In 19 other career starts, Allen's passer rating is 70.7, including one loss against the Dolphins (Week 13, 2018).

7) Jameis Winston has 18 interceptions in his first 10 games this season, tying his career high for a single season. Winston's 18 interceptions are the most by a player in their team's first 10 games since Jay Cutler in 2009 (18).

8) Dak Prescott is the first player in Cowboys history to pass for more than 3,000 yards in the first 10 games of a season. His 1,098 pass yards since Week 9 are the most in a three-game span in franchise history.

9) The Vikings are the first team since 2015, including the postseason, to come back and win when trailing by at least 20 points at halftime (Denver led 20-0 at halftime). Entering the Vikings game, such teams were previously 0-99 in the last five seasons. The last team to come back from a deficit of at least 20 points at halftime was the San Diego Chargers in their 38-35 overtime win over the 49ers in Week 16, 2014. The Chargers trailed 28-7 at halftime.

10) Derrius Guice's receiving TD in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Jets snapped a 16-quarter stretch of no touchdowns by the Redskins. That streak was the longest by any team since the 2000 Ravens went 21 quarters without a TD in 2000 before going on to win the Super Bowl.

11) Sam Darnold is the first Jets quarterback in his first or second season to throw at least four pass TDs in a game since Ken O'Brien threw five TDs in a Week 11, 1985 win over the Buccaneers.

12) Kyle Allen has been intercepted nine times in his last four games and the Panthers have gone 1-3. In his first four games this season, Allen had seven pass TDs and zero interceptions. The Panthers were 4-0 in those games.

13) After setting a career high with 2.0 sacks against the Giants in Week 10, Jamal Adams had 3.0 sacks in the Jets' Week 11 win over the Redskins. Entering Week 10, Adams only had 6.5 sacks in the first 40 games of his career.

14) Kyler Murray has performed better against the 49ers than any other quarterback this season, despite losing to the 49ers twice in the last three weeks. Murray is the only quarterback this season with a passer rating of at least 100 against the 49ers and he has done it twice. Murray had a 130.7 passer rating in the Cardinal's Week 9 loss and a 101.8 rating in Week 11.

15) The Raiders rookies are atop their rookie class this season. They lead all teams' rookies in touches (270), scrimmage yards (1,676) and scrimmage TDs (14). The Raiders are the first team since 1970 with at least seven rush TDs and seven receiving TDs by rookies in the first 10 games of a season. Josh Jacobs had his fourth game with at least 100 rush yards, more such games than all other rookies combined. Maxx Crosby had 4.0 sacks in the Raiders' win over the Bengals, the most sacks by a rookie in franchise history.