Notable injuries from Sunday's Week 11 NFL games

Injuries we're monitoring around the league on this Week 11 Sunday:

» Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich suffered an elbow injury in the second quarter and will not return against the Vikings.

Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick, who made a big catch in his return from injured reserve, was carted to the locker room. He's questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

» Houston Texans safety Mike Adams was injured during pregame warmups and has been ruled out with a concussion.

» Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley suffered a shoulder injury and is questionable to return.

» Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker is questionable to return with a knee injury.

» New York Jets right tackle Chuma Edoga (ankle) is questionable to return.