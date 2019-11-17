Injuries: Jordan Howard (shoulder) unlikely to play

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) will be out for today's home game against the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, per source.

Howard, who is officially designated as questionable, was not cleared for contact since suffering a shoulder stinger in Week 9 against the Bears and was a limited participant in practice all week coming off the team's bye. According to Rapoport, the injury isn't considered to be long term for the Eagles' leading rusher this season.

Rookie Miles Sanders is expected to get a bulk of the snaps with Howard out. Jay Ajayi, who signed with the Eagles on Friday, is slated to be active against the Patriots, according to Rapoport. Boston Scott is the remaining back available for the Eagles after the team announced this week that veteran Darren Sproles (hip) will miss the rest of the season.

Other news we're monitoring ahead of Sunday's games:

» New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell (illness/ribs/knee) is expected to play today in Washington against the Redskins, according to Rapoport, per source. Bell, who is listed as questionable, missed one practice before being limited in the following two with multiple ailments.

» Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (ankle) will be a game-time decision in tonight's road game against the Rams, according to Rapoport. The rookie rolled his ankle earlier this week in practice, which forced Montgomery to miss Thursday's session and had him be a limited participant on Friday.

» Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil (shoulder) is expected to play in today's showdown against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Rapoport. Coming off the team's bye week, Tunsil missed only one game after suffering the shoulder injury in Week 8.