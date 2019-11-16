Colin Kaepernick says he's ready after Atlanta workout

Colin Kaepernick told reporters that he's ready to play and he's willing to interview with any NFL team at any time following a public workout Saturday at an Atlanta-area high school.

Kaepernick threw to former NFL receivers Brice Butler and Bruce Ellington along with Ari Wertz and Jordan Veasy in front of reporters and on-lookers for roughly 30 minutes. Kaepernick's agent, Jeff Nalley, told reporters there were reps from eight teams at the workout but two had to leave before the session ended, per NFL Network's Steve Wyche. Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid, a close friend and supporter of Kaepernick's, also was in attendance.

Kaepernick addressed reporters after the session and thanked people for coming out but took no questions. He said that he has been ready to play in the NFL for the past three years and he continues to be ready. Kaepernick said that his agent is prepared to talk to any interested team and that he will interview with any team at any time.

Earlier Saturday, Kaepernick's representatives announced an abrupt change to the previously arranged workout. The event initially had been scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at the Falcons' team facility in Flower Branch, Georgia. But a little more than an hour before it was to begin Kaepernick's representatives sent notice that he was changing the venue to a high school in Riverdale, Georgia, about 60 miles southwest of the original location.

Twenty-five teams had been confirmed to attend the workout in Flowery Branch, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday morning.

According to the statement released by his representatives, Kaepernick took issue with "an unusual liability waiver that addresses employment-related issues" requested by the NFL, and also he wanted all media to be allowed to observe and film the workout. The NFL said in a statement Saturday "we are disappointed that Colin did not appear for his workout" and that it was informed of the decision at 2:30 p.m. ET. The league also stated "Colin's decision has no effect on his status in the League. He remains an unrestricted free agent eligible to sign with any club."

Kaepernick's representatives intend to send Saturday's workout footage to all 32 NFL teams within the next week, Nalley told Wyche.