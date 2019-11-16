Colin Kaepernick workout in Atlanta moved to new location

Colin Kaepernick's representatives announced an abrupt change Saturday afternoon to Kaepernick's much anticipated workout. The event, originally intended to give NFL teams an opportunity to see Kaepernick work through a variety of quarterback drills, had been scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at the Falcons' team facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia. But a little more than an hour before it was to begin Kaepernick's representatives sent notice that he was changing the venue to a high school in Riverdale, Georgia, about 60 miles southwest of the original location.

Under the original plan, the NFL had arranged a private workout for Kaepernick that all 32 teams were welcome to attend. The session was to include on-field work and an interview. Video of the workout and interview was planned to be made available to all 32 teams.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday morning that 25 teams were confirmed to attend Kaepernick's workout in Flowery Branch, and NFL Network's Steve Wyche added representatives would primarily include pro personnel directors and heads of pro scouting departments.

According to the statement released by his representatives, Kaepernick took issue with "an unusual liability waiver that addresses employment-related issues" requested by the NFL, and also he wanted all media to be allowed to observe and film the workout.

Former Raiders and Browns head coach Hue Jackson flew to Atlanta on Saturday and was expected to lead the workout session. Jackson had been asked by the NFL to participate and was invited by Kaepernick's representatives to attend at the new location. However, Jackson decided he would no longer participate once the event was relocated, according to NFL Network's Michael Silver.

The NFL said in a statement Saturday "we are disappointed that Colin did not appear for his workout" and that it was informed of the decision at 2:30 p.m. ET. The league also stated "Colin's decision has no effect on his status in the League. He remains an unrestricted free agent eligible to sign with any club."

Kaepernick's representatives intend to send Saturday's workout footage to all 32 NFL teams within the next week, his agent Jeff Nalley told Wyche.

NFL.com will update this story as more information becomes available.