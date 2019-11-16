Bears' Trey Burton (calf) placed on injured reserve

As the Bears' offense has struggled through the season, its largely been without tight end Trey Burton.

On Saturday, it was made official that the rest of Chicago's season will be played without the talented tight end.

The Bears announced they placed Burton on injured reserve, as he's been dealing with a calf injury.

Burton played in each of the last two weeks, but caught no receptions and was targeted just once in each game.

For the year, he missed the season opener and then started the next five weeks before coming off the bench and playing sparingly the last three games, particularly the last two in which his snaps were 27 and 20, respectively.

In a corresponding move, the Bears announced they promoted linebacker James Vaughters to the active roster from the practice squad.