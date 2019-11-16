Roundup: Damien Williams questionable for 'MNF'

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid told the media on Saturday that running back Damien Williams missed Saturday's practice as he was "excused for a personal situation."

Reid added Williams "should" travel with the team for the game, but the team announced he was questionable.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (pectoral), defensive end Alex Okafor (ankle) and tight end Blake Bell (ankle) are out for Monday's game against the Chargers. Cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb) is questionable.

A positive for the Chiefs is that starting offensive linemen Eric Fisher (groin) and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (right ankle) were full participants this past week and are expected to play.

Here are other other news items we're monitoring on Week 11 Saturday:

» The Los Angeles Chargers will be without offensive tackle Sam Tevi (knee) for Monday night's game as the team ruled him out on Saturday. Running back Justin Jackson (calf) and wide receiver Geremy Davis (hamstring) are each doubtful, while offensive tackle Russell Okung (groin), safety Roderic Teamer (groin) and long snapper Cole Mazza (illness) are questionable.

» Ahead of a marquee matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, the Houston Texans will be without two significant starters as wide receiver Will Fuller and cornerback Bradley Roby have each been ruled out for Sunday's game.

Both players are dealing with hamstring injuries and will not travel with the team, the Texans announced on Saturday.

Fuller has been absent since Week 7, while Roby hasn't played since Week 6.

» New England Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung (heel/chest) and running back Damien Harris (hamstring) have been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Eagles, the team announced on Sunday.

» The Arizona Cardinals announced that they signed tight end Maxx Williams to a two-year extension on Saturday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A former second-round pick of the Ravens, who he played four seasons with, Williams is in his first year with the Cardinals and has played in 10 games with five starts.

» The Detroit Lions announced on Saturday that running back Ty Johnson had cleared concussion protocol and was removed from the injury report. Lions fullback Nick Bawden (foot) was added and is questionable for Sunday.

» The Los Angeles Rams are promoting wide receiver Nsimba Webster from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported per a source. Rapoport added the move was due to the absence of injured receiver Brandin Cooks and another team trying to sign Webster.

» The Denver Broncos officially placed cornerback Bryce Callahan on injured reserve and concluded his season. In a corresponding move, the team announced it had activated wide receiver Tim Patrick off IR.

» The New York Jets announced they have placed offensive lineman Ryan Kalil (knee) on injured reserve and, in a corresponding move, signed offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi to the active roster. A former multi-time Pro Bowler with the Panthers, Kalil started and played in seven games with the Jets in his first season in New York.