Week 11 injury report for Sunday's NFL games

Week 11 of the 2019 season is upon us.

Below is a full tally of the official injury report and gameday designations for all 12 Sunday games.

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Falcons: OUT: RB Devonta Freeman (foot), S Kemal Ishmael (concussion), TE Austin Hooper (knee)

Panthers: OUT: CB Ross Cockrell (quadricep); DOUBTFUL: G Dennis Daley (groin); QUESTIONABLE: CB Donte Jackson (hip)

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Bills: QUESTIONABLE: DE Jerry Hughes (groin)

Dolphins: OUT: CB Ken Webster (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: DE Taco Charlton (elbow), S Reshad Jones (chest), LB Raekwon McMillan (knee), DE Avery Moss (ankle)

Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland Raiders

Bengals: OUT: WR A.J. Green (ankle), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (knee), G Alex Redmond (knee, ankle), TE Drew Sample (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: DT Geno Atkins (ankle, knee), T Bobby Hart (shoulder)

Raiders: OUT: S Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring), T David Sharpe (calf); QUESTIONABLE: T Trent Brown (knee), WR Dwayne Harris (foot)

Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions

Cowboys: OUT: G Connor Williams (knee); QUESTIONABLE: T La'el Collins (knee, back), S Jeff Heath (shoulder, shoulder)

Lions: OUT: DL Da'Shawn Hand (ankle), QB Matthew Stafford (hip/back), OT Rick Wagner (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: DT Damon Harrison (groin), RB Ty Johnson (concussion), P Sam Martin (abdomen), DE Romeo Okwara (groin), S Tracy Walker (knee)

Denver Broncos at Minnesota Vikings

Broncos: OUT: CB Bryce Callahan (foot); DOUBTFUL: TE Jeff Heuerman (knee), OT Ja'Wuan James (knee); QUESTIONABLE: WR DaeSean Hamilton (knee)

Vikings: OUT: S Anthony Harris (groin), DT Linval Joseph (knee), OG Josh Kline (concussion), WR Adam Thielen (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: S Andrew Sendejo (groin)

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens

Texans: QUESTIONABLE: WR Will Fuller (hamstring), S Tashaun Gipson (back/wrist), CB Bradley Roby (hamstring), OT Laremy Tunsil (shoulder)

Ravens: DOUBTFUL: DT Michael Pierce (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: WR Marquise Brown (ankle/thigh), WR Chris Moore (thumb)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Jaguars: QUESTIONABLE: TE Seth DeValve (oblique)

Colts: OUT: WR Parris Campbell (hand), WR T.Y. Hilton (calf); DOUBTFUL: CB Pierre Desir (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: TE Mo Alie-Cox (hip); RB Jordan Wilkins (ankle)

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saints: OUT: WR/KR Deonte Harris (hamstring), CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), G Andrus Peat (forearm)

Buccaneers: OUT: OLB Carl Nassib (groin), OLB Anthony Nelson (hamstring), CB M.J. Stewart (knee); QUESTIONABLE: CB Carlton Davis (hip)

New York Jets at Washington Redskins

Jets: OUT: S Matthias Farley (quadricep), C Ryan Kalil (knee), LB C.J. Mosley (groin), LB Paul Worrilow (quadricep); DOUBTFUL: CB Darryl Roberts (calf); QUESTIONABLE: DE Henry Anderson (shoulder), T Kelvin Beachum (ankle), RB Le'Veon Bell (illness, ribs, knee), LB Brandon Copeland (hip, thumb), LB Neville Hewitt (neck, knee), G Alex Lewis (elbow), DT Steve McLendon (neck), WR Demaryius Thomas (knee, hamstring)

Redskins: OUT: TE Vernon Davis (concussion), WR Paul Richardson (hamstring), DT Tim Settle (hamstring), RB Chris Thompson (toe); QUESTIONABLE: S Deshazor Everett (ankle), S Montae Nicholson (ankle)

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Cardinals: OUT: DE Zach Allen (neck), CB Tramaine Brock (hamstring), RB Chase Edmonds (hamstring), OLB Brooks Reed (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: OL Justin Murray (knee), OLB Terrell Suggs (hamstring), S Deionte Thompson (knee)

49ers: OUT: DT D.J. Jones (groin), T Joe Staley (finger); DOUBTFUL: RB Matt Breida (ankle), K Robbie Gould (right quadricep), TE George Kittle (knee, ankle); QUESTIONABLE: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion), RB Raheem Mostert (knee), WR Dante Pettis (back), WR Emmanuel Sanders (ribs), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (foot, quadricep)

New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles

Patriots: QUESTIONABLE: S Patrick Chung (heel, chest), S Nate Ebner (ankle, back), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), TE Matt LaCosse (knee), WR Gunner Olszewski (ankle, hamstring), DT Danny Shelton (ankle), DE John Simon (elbow)

Eagles: OUT: LB Nigel Bradham (ankle), WR Alshon Jeffery (ankle), RB Darren Sproles (quadricep); QUESTIONABLE: RB Jordan Howard (shoulder

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams

Bears: OUT: TE Trey Burton (calf), LB Isaiah Irving (quadricep), TE Adam Shaheen (foot), LB Danny Trevathan (elbow); QUESTIONABLE: RB David Montgomery (ankle)

Rams: OUT: WR Brandin Cooks (concussion), T Rob Havenstein (knee), CB Darious Williams (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: TE Gerald Everett (wrist), TE Tyler Higbee (knee), TE Johnny Mundt (groin)