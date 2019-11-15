Former Browns WR Antonio Callaway loses appeal

Former Cleveland Browns receiver Antonio Callaway lost his suspension appeal.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Callaway lost his appeal to a 10-game suspension for violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy, per sources informed of the situation.

The Browns cut Callaway on Thursday after less than two seasons. He compiled 51 receptions for 675 yards and five touchdowns in 20 games in Cleveland. The pending suspension was not the only reason the team waived Callaway, but it was an important factor, per Rapoport.

Callaway had his suspension appeal hearing heard last week. Rapoport reported that the ban stemmed from a "tainted CBD product."

The 22-year-old is currently on waivers.