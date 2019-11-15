Philip Rivers: 4-6 Chargers not in 'desperation' mode

Heading into Monday night's showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City, quarterback Philip Rivers knows the tilt is vital, but insists the 4-6 Los Angeles Chargers aren't at the desperation stage.

"I don't think desperation," Rivers said, via Gilbert Manzano of the L.A. Daily News. "I think urgency. Any other word you can think of ... I don't think we feel desperate, although we know how crucial this game is."

Rivers seemed to move off the tune that the four-win Chargers have to win their final six games of the season. L.A. currently sits two games behind the Chiefs in the AFC West, and one and a half game out of the Wild Card -- even if six teams sit between them and the postseason.

"It's not 100 percent accurate, but to almost be able to say you control your own fate at 4-6 it's pretty rare," Rivers said. "So the focus is there and the belief is there that we can turn it around."

Rivers takes comfort knowing he's gone on hot streaks down the stretch before, noting the 2007 season, when the QB led the then 5-5 Chargers on a six-game win streak to close the season.

Given the injuries suffered, it will be difficult for L.A. to win a half-dozen straight games, starting with Monday night's tilt versus Patrick Mahomes. Yet, the Chargers still own talent to make good teams look bad -- as they did two weeks ago against Green Bay. First, Rivers and the Chargers will have to negate the self-inflicted errors that have plagued most of the first 10 games of the 2019 campaign.