Damarious Randall ejected for illegal hit vs. Steelers

CLEVELAND -- One poor decision has ended Damarious Randall's night.

The Browns safety was ejected from Thursday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a helmet-to-helmet hit on Steelers rookie receiver Diontae Johnson. The contact sent Johnson out of the game with a concussion and to the locker room on a cart, and replays showed the disqualification was justified.

The pass attempt fell incomplete just a moment before Randall arrived over the top, leading with his helmet directly into Johnson's, drawing a flag for unnecessary roughness and the quick ejection.

Pittsburgh rode a series of penalties against the Browns' suddenly depleted secondary -- which was forced to play Juston Burris and rookie Sheldrick Redwine after losing Randall and veteran Morgan Burnett (Achilles) -- to its first touchdown of the night on the same possession.