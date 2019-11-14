JuJu, Conner will not return for Steelers vs. Browns

CLEVELAND -- Pittsburgh's top two playmakers are done for the night.

JuJu Smith-Schuster will not return to the Steelers' Thursday night contest against the Cleveland Browns due to a concussion suffered in the second quarter. Running back James Conner's troublesome shoulder flared up again in the first half, knocking him out of the remainder of Thursday night's game, as well.

Smith-Schuster attempted to catch a pass between three defenders on a third-and-four play early in the second, but was hit simultaneously by Browns defensive backs Greedy Williams and Morgan Burnett before falling to the turf and appearing motionless for a few scary moments.

Smith-Schuster eventually walked off the field under his own power and did not return.

Conner carried the ball five times for just 10 yards before exiting with visible shoulder discomfort.

Cornerback Artie Burns (knee) and linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (concussion) were also ruled out by the time the first half ended.

The combined loss of Smith-Schuster and Conner only makes Pittsburgh's going tougher on the offensive side of the ball. Without the threat of Conner ripping off a big run, the Browns have teed off on quarterback Mason Rudolph, sacking him twice and registering 10 pressures in just two quarters, per Next Gen Stats. The most remarkable detail in that stat: both sacks and four pressures have come when the Browns rushed just four, illustrating the challenge ahead for Rudolph without his top two playmakers.

Pittsburgh gained 104 total yards in the first half while winning the time of possession battle 16:13-13:47. It will need its lesser-known skilled players to step up if it hopes to erase the 14-0 deficit.