Week 11 bold predictions: Saints' slide continues; Dolphins win third straight!

Throughout the 2019 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 11:
Jameis Winston comes up big as Saints lose second straight gameAfter scoring a measly nine points in a loss to the Falcons last week, will Drew Brees and the Saints turn things around against the Bucs' 32nd-ranked scoring defense? No! The Saints don't find their rhythm, but Jameis Winston does. The Bucs quarterback continues to prove why he should get paid by throwing four TD passes in the win.
One Ravens player makes history vs. TexansOne player in the star-studded Texans- Ravens game will make history, but it might not be the player you think. It's Marcus Peters. Having already returned three interceptions for TDs this season (two with the Ravens and one with the Rams), Peters adds his fourth pick-six of the year against Deshaun Watson. That will tie him for most pick-sixes in a season with Eric Allen (1993), Ken Houston (1971) and Jim Kearney (1972).
With upset of Buffalo, Dolphins make it three in a row!Brian Flores has his Dolphins inspired after two straight wins. Up next is a meeting with the division-rival Bills, who hold the fifth seed in the AFC playoff picture, so there's no doubt Miami's determined to make it three straight. And they do! The Dolphins upset the 6-3 Bills, but that's not all ... Both teams rank in the bottom quarter of the league in scoring offense, but Miami goes under Fitzmagic's spell while Buffalo's second-year QB Josh Allen has his best game of the season. These teams go back and forth in a shootout with the Dolphins ultimately ending up in the winner's circle.
QB Kyler Murray is leading rusher in Cardinals-49ers boutSan Francisco boasts the league's second-ranked rushing attack, with a bevy of potent backfield weapons. In this weekend's game against the Cardinals, though, none of the 49ers' backs will be the game's leading rusher. That honor will go to Cardinals rookie QB Kyler Murray.
Rivers outduels Mahomes with five-TD performancePatrick Mahomes is far outplaying Philip Rivers this season. The reigning MVP has thrown 18 TDs to just one pick, while the veteran QB has registered 14 TD passes to 10 interceptions. In their two previous head-to-head matchups, Mahomes has thrown six TDs and zero picks, while Rivers has thrown five TDs and three picks. After a crushing loss to the Raiders in Week 10, Rivers is a new man and slings it all over the yard. He finally outperforms the Chiefs star and throws for five TDs in one game.