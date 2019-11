Week 11 bold predictions: Saints' slide continues; Dolphins win third straight!

With upset of Buffalo, Dolphins make it three in a row!

Brian Flores has his Dolphins inspired after two straight wins. Up next is a meeting with the division-rival Bills , who hold the fifth seed in the AFC playoff picture , so there's no doubt Miami's determined to make it three straight. And they do! The Dolphins upset the 6-3 Bills , but that's not all ... Both teams rank in the bottom quarter of the league in scoring offense, but Miami goes under Fitzmagic's spell while Buffalo's second-year QB Josh Allen has his best game of the season. These teams go back and forth in a shootout with the Dolphins ultimately ending up in the winner's circle.